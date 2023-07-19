trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637289
Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on July 18 granted interim bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
