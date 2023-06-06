NewsVideos
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin walked out of Maneskshaw Centre in Delhi after concluding the bilateral meeting. Both leaders held a bilateral meeting on June 05. Secy of Defence Lloyd Austin III arrived in Delhi for a meeting on Defense Partnership. Lloyd Austin is on a three-day visit to India as part of the third leg of his four-nation tour.

