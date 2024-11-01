Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2814541https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/delhi-double-murder-case-uncle-nephew-shot-dead-on-diwali-night-2814541.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Double Murder Case: Uncle, nephew shot dead on Diwali night

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On the night of Diwali, Delhi was shaken by a double murder. Last night, in the Bihari Colony area of ​​Farsh Bazaar police station in Shahdara area, 2 miscreants came on a scooter and entered the house and fired 5 rounds. 3 people were shot. Out of which 2 people died. While a child is injured. The victim's family says that they know the attackers. After entering the house, the attackers first touched the feet of the deceased. Then opened fire.

All Videos

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Day After Diwali
Play Icon04:21
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Day After Diwali
Politics Sparks Over Haryana Diwali Clashes
Play Icon42:08
Politics Sparks Over Haryana Diwali Clashes
Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
Play Icon13:25
Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
Play Icon01:59
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence
Play Icon01:23
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence

Trending Videos

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Day After Diwali
play icon4:21
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Day After Diwali
Politics Sparks Over Haryana Diwali Clashes
play icon42:8
Politics Sparks Over Haryana Diwali Clashes
Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
play icon13:25
Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
play icon1:59
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With BSF Jawans In Gujarat's Kachchh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence
play icon1:23
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav make Rangoli at CM's residence
NEWS ON ONE CLICK