videoDetails

Delhi Double Murder Case: Uncle, nephew shot dead on Diwali night

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

On the night of Diwali, Delhi was shaken by a double murder. Last night, in the Bihari Colony area of ​​Farsh Bazaar police station in Shahdara area, 2 miscreants came on a scooter and entered the house and fired 5 rounds. 3 people were shot. Out of which 2 people died. While a child is injured. The victim's family says that they know the attackers. After entering the house, the attackers first touched the feet of the deceased. Then opened fire.