Delhi Ex MLA Firing: Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi shooters arrested for firing at ex-MLA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
As per latest reports, on December 3, there was firing at the house of former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra in Delhi. Now in this case, Delhi Police has arrested two shooters of gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
