Delhi Factory Fire Breaking: Massive fire breaks out in factory in Bawana

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Delhi Factory Fire Breaking: A massive fire broke out in a factory in Bawana, Delhi, after which 25 fire tenders reached the spot and are trying to control the fire. There is news of loss worth lakhs due to fire. The cause of the fire has not been known yet.

Trending Videos

