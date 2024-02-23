trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724080
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Fire: Tenders Dispatched To Mohan Garden as House Fire Prompts Rescue Operation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Follow Us
he Delhi Fire Department swiftly responded to a house fire call in the Mohan Garden area. Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site, where one man and one child have been successfully rescued. An ongoing operation is in progress to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of the affected area.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Truth Revealed Behind Yogi's Serene Meditation In Himachal's Snowy Peaks Grabs Internet's Attention
Play Icon00:59
VIRAL VIDEO: Truth Revealed Behind Yogi's Serene Meditation In Himachal's Snowy Peaks Grabs Internet's Attention
Breaking: Suddenly a government bus caught fire in Alappuzha, Kerala
Play Icon01:22
Breaking: Suddenly a government bus caught fire in Alappuzha, Kerala
Bengal ED Raid Update: ED raids in Kolkata-Howrah in Sandeshkhali case
Play Icon04:59
Bengal ED Raid Update: ED raids in Kolkata-Howrah in Sandeshkhali case
PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi: Watch the video of Prime Minister Modi's address
Play Icon13:56
PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi: Watch the video of Prime Minister Modi's address
Bengal ED Raid update: Who are those two businessmen whose places were raided?
Play Icon07:46
Bengal ED Raid update: Who are those two businessmen whose places were raided?

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Truth Revealed Behind Yogi's Serene Meditation In Himachal's Snowy Peaks Grabs Internet's Attention
play icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO: Truth Revealed Behind Yogi's Serene Meditation In Himachal's Snowy Peaks Grabs Internet's Attention
Breaking: Suddenly a government bus caught fire in Alappuzha, Kerala
play icon1:22
Breaking: Suddenly a government bus caught fire in Alappuzha, Kerala
Bengal ED Raid Update: ED raids in Kolkata-Howrah in Sandeshkhali case
play icon4:59
Bengal ED Raid Update: ED raids in Kolkata-Howrah in Sandeshkhali case
PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi: Watch the video of Prime Minister Modi's address
play icon13:56
PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi: Watch the video of Prime Minister Modi's address
Bengal ED Raid update: Who are those two businessmen whose places were raided?
play icon7:46
Bengal ED Raid update: Who are those two businessmen whose places were raided?