Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna 3 meters above the danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Delhi News: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that breaking the record of 45 years in Yamuna water level is not a good thing. This situation has become the reason for large scale release of water from Hathinikund Barrage. He said that the Central Government now needs to intervene in this matter. The central government should talk to the BJP government of Haryana in this matter and take necessary steps.
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
play icon6:27
Yamuna's fierce incarnation..outrage in Delhi!
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
play icon5:49
Waterlogging near CM Kejriwal's house, more water released in Yamuna
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Fact-Finding Committee For Violence In The Panchayat Elections
play icon31:32
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Fact-Finding Committee For Violence In The Panchayat Elections
Pooja Hegde Spotted At A Popular Restaurant In Mumbai In A Chic Top
play icon0:57
Pooja Hegde Spotted At A Popular Restaurant In Mumbai In A Chic Top
Malaika Arora Arrived At Mumbai Airport Looking Chic In A Beige Matching Set
play icon0:56
Malaika Arora Arrived At Mumbai Airport Looking Chic In A Beige Matching Set
