Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna broke the record of 45 years!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Delhi Flood Yamuna: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting today due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna. The water level of Yamuna has reached 208.08 meters crossing the level of 207.49 meters in 1978, which is 2.75 meters above the danger level.
