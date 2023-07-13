trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634971
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Delhi Flood Breaking: The Civil Lines area of ​​Delhi is flooded with 'terrible' water, while the Ring Road area is filled with 8 feet of water, the police administration has stopped people from going to the Ring Road area, while the NDRF teams rescue people. They are doing rescue from house to house.
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
play icon1:26
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
PM Modi France visit: बड़ी कंपनियों के CEO के मिलेंगे Modi और Emmanuel Macron। Bastille Day Parade
play icon7:46
PM Modi France visit: बड़ी कंपनियों के CEO के मिलेंगे Modi और Emmanuel Macron। Bastille Day Parade
PM Modi France visit: बैस्टिल डे परेड में शामिल होने के लिए फ्रांस पहुंचे मोदी, विशिष्ट अतिथि हैं PM
play icon8:51
PM Modi France visit: बैस्टिल डे परेड में शामिल होने के लिए फ्रांस पहुंचे मोदी, विशिष्ट अतिथि हैं PM
PM Modi France Visit: मोदी-मैक्रो की मुलाकात, China-Pakistan को लगेगा 'आघात'। Rafale Deal for Navy
play icon7:31
PM Modi France Visit: मोदी-मैक्रो की मुलाकात, China-Pakistan को लगेगा 'आघात'। Rafale Deal for Navy
PM Modi France visit: फ्रांस के दौरे पर पहुंचे PM Modi, Paris की दीवारों पर दिखी दोस्ती की झलक
play icon1:20
PM Modi France visit: फ्रांस के दौरे पर पहुंचे PM Modi, Paris की दीवारों पर दिखी दोस्ती की झलक
