trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634996
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Flood Breaking: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on flood - water level will decrease in next 24 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's statement has come on Delhi flood, he said that the water level of Yamuna will decrease in the next 24 hours. At the same time, he said that there should be no politics on Delhi floods, but Kejriwal sees politics in everything. Also he said that I have spoken to Kejriwal on the flood situation.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
play icon15:20
Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
play icon4:35
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
play icon1:4
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
play icon9:28
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
play icon17:2
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
play icon15:20
Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
play icon4:35
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
play icon1:4
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
play icon9:28
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
play icon17:2
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
delhi flood 2023,Delhi Flood news,Delhi rain,delhi flood alert,Delhi Flood Update,Zee News,Delhi Flood Update,Delhi Flood Update,Delhi flood,delhi rain news,Delhi Flood Update,Delhi rain update,Exclusive report,Yamuna Flood news,Flood news,Yamuna flood,rain news,Red alert,Minto Bridge,minto bridge submerged Delhi weather,delhi rain forecast,Monsoon in Delhi,delhi weather today hourly,Delhi traffic jam,delhi rain record,गजेंद्र शेखावत,