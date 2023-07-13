trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634897
Delhi Flood LIVE: Entry closed at 4 borders in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Delhi Yamuna Flood Water: Rain water has submerged everything in the country's capital Delhi. Traffic was diverted on Ring Road. People are worried due to water coming on the road. Flood water has come on GT Karnal Road. Traffic is closed towards Mathura Road. Non-essential commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Such vehicles will be diverted towards East and West Peripheral Expressway.
