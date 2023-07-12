trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634297
Delhi Flood LIVE: Yamuna above the danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
The situation has come to become like the flood of 1978 in Delhi. The rising water level of Yamuna is scaring Delhi. Yamuna's water has crossed 207 meters this morning. When there was flood in 1978, the Yamuna water was 207.49 meters.
