Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had come to take stock of the relief camp set up for the flood victims. During this, CM Arvind Kejriwal told that due to the sudden flood, the important documents of the people were washed away, the books of the children were washed away. The CM assured to set up a camp for the people to get the documents made later. Along with this, Kejriwal also requested the BJP not to do politics on this issue.
