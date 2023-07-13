trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634975
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Delhi Flood Update: The rising water level after the release of water from Haryana's Hathinikud barrage has caused devastating floods in Delhi, many areas of the capital are neck-deep in water. Vehicles are stuck in deep water everywhere.
