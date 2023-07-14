trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635540
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Delhi Flood Update: In the midst of floods in Delhi, a good news has come for the people of Delhi. The water level of Yamuna is decreasing now, after which there is a possibility of getting relief from floods in Delhi, but for the people to get complete relief, it is necessary to release the water filled in areas like Raj Ghat, Kashmiri Gate, ITO and Civil Lines.
