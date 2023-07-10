trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633498
Delhi Flood Update: Raju Raj's exclusive report from the waves of Yamuna

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Delhi-NCR Rain update: The continuous rains in Delhi NCR have increased the difficulties of the people. At the same time, due to rain, the water level of Yamuna river has reached above the danger mark, after which there is a danger of flood in the low-lying areas. The situation in Delhi may worsen after the release of water from Hathinikund barrage.
