Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Delhi Flood: The water level of Yamuna has increased due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna, now the water of Yamuna has reached the reach of Ring Road, while due to continuous increase in water, many areas situated on the banks of Yamuna have been submerged.
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
Badhir News: Himachal Pradesh में बाढ़ बारिश से करोड़ों का नुकसान, 80 लोगों की गई जान
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
PM Modi France Visit: Modi will do surgical strike on Pakistan from Paris, China in tension with 26 Rafale
