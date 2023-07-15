trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635940
Delhi Floods: Flood threat looms over Delhi again, so much water released from hathnikund barrage?

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Once again the threat of flood is looming over Delhi. Water has been released again from Hathinikund dam. Many areas of Delhi are in the grip of flood. At the same time, the risk of spreading the epidemic has increased due to the dead bodies of cattle being found behind the Red Fort.
