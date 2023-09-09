trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659755
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi G20 Summit Breaking: First day of G20 summit, world leaders including Biden-Sunak attend

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Delhi G20 Summit Breaking: It is the first day of the G20 summit being held in Delhi, in which more than 20 big leaders from the world including US President Biden-Sunak are attending.
Follow Us

All Videos

Amidst the Sanatan controversy, Rishi Sunak's powerful interview!
play icon4:31
Amidst the Sanatan controversy, Rishi Sunak's powerful interview!
Pakistan gets jealous after seeing Modi-Biden friendship in G20 Summit!
play icon2:28
Pakistan gets jealous after seeing Modi-Biden friendship in G20 Summit!
India will get huge benefits from G-20!
play icon42:8
India will get huge benefits from G-20!
DNA: Tour of Bharat Mandapam before G20 summit!
play icon9:56
DNA: Tour of Bharat Mandapam before G20 summit!
DNA: Campaign to save rare herbs
play icon1:41
DNA: Campaign to save rare herbs

Trending Videos

Amidst the Sanatan controversy, Rishi Sunak's powerful interview!
play icon4:31
Amidst the Sanatan controversy, Rishi Sunak's powerful interview!
Pakistan gets jealous after seeing Modi-Biden friendship in G20 Summit!
play icon2:28
Pakistan gets jealous after seeing Modi-Biden friendship in G20 Summit!
India will get huge benefits from G-20!
play icon42:8
India will get huge benefits from G-20!
DNA: Tour of Bharat Mandapam before G20 summit!
play icon9:56
DNA: Tour of Bharat Mandapam before G20 summit!
DNA: Campaign to save rare herbs
play icon1:41
DNA: Campaign to save rare herbs
Rishi Sunak Arrives India G20 Summit LIVE,sunak india visit,delhi rishi sunak,rishi sunak hindu,rishi sunak india news,G20 summit,G20,G20 summit 2023,g20 summit india,g20 summit 2023 india,G20 India,g20 summit in india,g20 summit delhi,delhi g20 summit,g20 summit in delhi,india g20 summit,g20 delhi 2023,modi g20 summit,g20 delhi,g20 news,pm modi in g20 summit,g20 in delhi,g20 summit india 2023,g20 delhi closed,live news,