Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Bharat Mandapam is decorated for the guests, all the programs of G-20 will take place. Bharat Mandapam is one of the top-10 convention centers in the world. It is completely ready to welcome the guests coming here. Foreign guests can also shop from here.
