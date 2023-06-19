NewsVideos
Delhi gets relief from heat wave, witnesses rain at many locations

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: The weather pattern changed in the midst of scorching heat in Delhi. Rain is being seen in many areas. Know the latest updates about the weather of Delhi in this report.

