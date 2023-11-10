trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686412
Delhi Government issues Affidavit amid Air Pollution

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Pollution is continuously rising in Delhi. Delhi government has issued an affidavit regarding increasing pollution. Delhi government wrote in the affidavit, 'Odd-even has reduced pollution in 2016'. This affidavit has come before the Supreme Court hearing regarding Delhi pollution.
