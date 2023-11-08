trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685697
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Government makes big announcement on Winter Vacations

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Delhi Pollution level is increasing at a very serious level. Amid this, Delhi government has taken a big decision in view of pollution. As per latest reports, winter holidays have been postponed and now the winter holidays will be from November 9 to November 18. Know in detail in this report why this decision was taken.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nitish's apology in the assembly: What did Nitish say now after the controversial statement?
Play Icon9:52
Nitish's apology in the assembly: What did Nitish say now after the controversial statement?
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force conducted maneuvers on the border with China
Play Icon3:56
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force conducted maneuvers on the border with China
जनसभा में PM का दावा-तीसरे कार्यकाल में देश को तीसरी अर्थव्यवस्था बनाऊंगा
Play Icon3:55
जनसभा में PM का दावा-तीसरे कार्यकाल में देश को तीसरी अर्थव्यवस्था बनाऊंगा
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge statement Over Nitish Kumar Controversial Comment
Play Icon5:9
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge statement Over Nitish Kumar Controversial Comment
Nitish Kumar Breaking: सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने महिलाओं पर विवादित बयान मांगी माफी
Play Icon5:25
Nitish Kumar Breaking: सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने महिलाओं पर विवादित बयान मांगी माफी

Trending Videos

Nitish's apology in the assembly: What did Nitish say now after the controversial statement?
play icon9:52
Nitish's apology in the assembly: What did Nitish say now after the controversial statement?
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force conducted maneuvers on the border with China
play icon3:56
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force conducted maneuvers on the border with China
जनसभा में PM का दावा-तीसरे कार्यकाल में देश को तीसरी अर्थव्यवस्था बनाऊंगा
play icon3:55
जनसभा में PM का दावा-तीसरे कार्यकाल में देश को तीसरी अर्थव्यवस्था बनाऊंगा
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge statement Over Nitish Kumar Controversial Comment
play icon5:9
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge statement Over Nitish Kumar Controversial Comment
Nitish Kumar Breaking: सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने महिलाओं पर विवादित बयान मांगी माफी
play icon5:25
Nitish Kumar Breaking: सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने महिलाओं पर विवादित बयान मांगी माफी
Delhi School Winter Vacation,delhi school winter vacation 2023,School Winter Vacation 2023,Winter vacation,winter vacation 2023,winter vacation in delhi,Delhi school,delhi school news today,delhi school closed news today,delhi school breaking news,winter holiday,winter holiday delhi,winter holiday delhi school,delhi winter holiday,Delhi pollution,delhi pollution news today,Delhi AQI,delhi aqi today,Delhi air quality,Delhi air quality index,Zee News,