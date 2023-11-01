trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682709
Delhi Government makes big decision on increasing Pollution

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Delhi Pollution 2023: Due to increasing cold in Delhi, the pollution level is continuously increasing. Meanwhile, Delhi government has taken a big decision to reduce pollution. Due to which now only electric and CNG buses coming from Haryana will be allowed in Delhi.
