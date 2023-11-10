trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686493
Delhi government Presented Affidavit in the Supreme Court

Nov 10, 2023
After the rain in Delhi, people heaved a sigh of relief. In the affidavit presented by the Delhi government in the Supreme Court, Odd-Even was described as very successful. But now the news is coming that Odd-Even is not implemented in Delhi. will be. That means, odd-even will not be implemented from November 13.
