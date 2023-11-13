trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687538
Delhi Government to hold important meeting on increasing pollution today

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Delhi people got relief from pollution after little rain showers however, an increase in pollution has been witnessed after Diwali once again. After Diwali, the air quality Delhi has reached very poor category and AQI has crossed 500 mark. As per latest reports, Delhi government has called an important meeting regarding the same.
Around 6 people burnt to ashes in Hyderabad Firing Incident
Play Icon1:41
Around 6 people burnt to ashes in Hyderabad Firing Incident
PM Modi makes huge remark while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon10:44
PM Modi makes huge remark while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
Play Icon4:56
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
Play Icon5:14
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Play Icon9:37
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas

