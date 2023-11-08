trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685818
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi government's statement on pollution

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Delhi government has taken a big decision on deadly pollution in Delhi. Delhi government has announced the closure of all government and private schools. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that due to increasing pollution in Delhi, the government has decided to close the schools. Schools will remain closed from tomorrow till 18th November.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi's statement on Nitish sex education
Play Icon4:35
PM Modi's statement on Nitish sex education
BJP Mahila Morcha Protest: Demonstration of BJP Mahila Morcha against Nitish's statement
Play Icon5:46
BJP Mahila Morcha Protest: Demonstration of BJP Mahila Morcha against Nitish's statement
Delhi Pollution: Big decision of Delhi government on deadly pollution in Delhi.
Play Icon10:33
Delhi Pollution: Big decision of Delhi government on deadly pollution in Delhi.
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Play Icon12:6
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police in Rave Party Case
Play Icon2:35
Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police in Rave Party Case

Trending Videos

PM Modi's statement on Nitish sex education
play icon4:35
PM Modi's statement on Nitish sex education
BJP Mahila Morcha Protest: Demonstration of BJP Mahila Morcha against Nitish's statement
play icon5:46
BJP Mahila Morcha Protest: Demonstration of BJP Mahila Morcha against Nitish's statement
Delhi Pollution: Big decision of Delhi government on deadly pollution in Delhi.
play icon10:33
Delhi Pollution: Big decision of Delhi government on deadly pollution in Delhi.
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
play icon12:6
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police in Rave Party Case
play icon2:35
Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police in Rave Party Case
Delhi pollution,Delhi school news,gopalrai,Breaking News,breaking,Gopalrai news,Delhi paryavaran minister,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,Delhi-NCR Pollution News,Air pollution,Non Delhi app based cabs banned,Delhi says Gopal Rai,Kejriwal ministers are fighting,Air pollution in Delhi,Gopal Rai,Atishi,Delhi AQI in dangerous category,Kailash Gehlot,Arvind kejriwal cabinet ministers,Gopal Rai Kailash Gahlot,Atishi chair a meeting,Delhi air pollution,