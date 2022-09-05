Delhi govt opens liquor stores at metro station premises

With an eye on better sales owing to high footfall, the Delhi excise department has started opening liquor shops at metro station premises. More than six liquor vends have been opened in Badarpur, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, and Mundka metro station premises.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 01:00 AM IST

