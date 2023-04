videoDetails

Delhi Haj Committee Issue: Kejriwal took away rights of Muslims says Shazia Ilmi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Kejriwal government of Delhi has ordered to vacate the office of Delhi Haj Committee. In this matter, Shazia Ilmi said that the Kejriwal government has given this notice only in the holy month of Ramzan because the chairman of their choice is not of the Haj Committee but of another party.