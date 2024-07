videoDetails

Delhi HC hear plea on Rajendra Nagar coaching centre incident

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

High Court Hearing on IAS Aspirants Death Update: Delhi High Court has raised serious questions on the ongoing investigation of coaching accident. The court said that if the investigating officer does not investigate properly, then we can also hand over the investigation to any central agency. Delhi High Court said that it wants accountability of the people responsible in this case to be ensured.