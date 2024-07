videoDetails

Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

Delhi HC on IAS Coaching Centre Flooding: Delhi High Court has made a serious comment regarding the accident at the IAS Coaching Center located in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Expressing displeasure, the Delhi High Court has said, 'The civic body itself is bankrupt, there is no money to pay salaries to the employees. How will the money come for infra improvements?