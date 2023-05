videoDetails

Delhi LG Vs AAP: LG will be 'Big Boss' for transfer-posting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

AAP minister Atishi said that the Supreme Court said that the power rests with the elected government of Delhi, except for 3 things, Arvind Kejriwal has all the powers. This is democracy. This could not be tolerated by the central government. Brought unconstitutional ordinances. They know that the Supreme Court will stop this ordinance. The ordinance was brought because of the 6-week vacation of the Supreme Court.