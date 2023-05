videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy: Arvind Kejriwal's attack on BJP on liquor scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement attacking the BJP on Delhi liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal surrounded BJP and said that 'trying to tarnish the image of AAP'. Know full statement in detail in this report.