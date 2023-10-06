trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671439
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: After Sanjay's arrest, who's next?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:08 AM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrested Update: In the Delhi liquor scam case, Rouse Avenue Court has sent Sanjay Singh to ED remand for five days i.e. till October 10. After Sanjay's arrest, who's next?
