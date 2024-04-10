Advertisement
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against Delhi HC order on his arrest

Apr 10, 2024
Breaking News: Arvind Kejriwal moved SC against the High Court's decision. Kejriwal challenged the decision of Delhi HC in SC. Yesterday the HC had rejected Kejriwal's petition challenging the arrest.

