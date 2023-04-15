NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi liquor scam: Arvind Kejriwal targets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Delhi liquor scam: Arvind Kejriwal said, 'Tomorrow I will go to attend the CBI inquiry. But if BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI can also arrest me.

All Videos

Saudi Airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport
0:42
Saudi Airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport
Atiq Ahmed: Atiq-Ashraf interrogated on Pakistani connection
1:7
Atiq Ahmed: Atiq-Ashraf interrogated on Pakistani connection
Mafia Atiq Ahmed begged in Dhumanganj police station
3:17
Mafia Atiq Ahmed begged in Dhumanganj police station
Shaista Parveen: Police interrogation of two female relatives
4:36
Shaista Parveen: Police interrogation of two female relatives
Entire opposition is uniting says Nitish Kumar
0:47
Entire opposition is uniting says Nitish Kumar

Trending Videos

0:42
Saudi Airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport
1:7
Atiq Ahmed: Atiq-Ashraf interrogated on Pakistani connection
3:17
Mafia Atiq Ahmed begged in Dhumanganj police station
4:36
Shaista Parveen: Police interrogation of two female relatives
0:47
Entire opposition is uniting says Nitish Kumar
Delhi excise policy,manish sisodia delhi excise policy,delhi excise policy scam explained,delhi excise policy explained,Delhi Excise Policy case,delhi excise policy latest news,manish sisodia news,manish sisodia latest,manish sisodia bail supreme court,rouse avenue court manish sisodia,bail plea,sisodia bail plea,liquor policy delhi latest news,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Kejriwal,AAP,Sanjay Singh,tweet,Delhi,