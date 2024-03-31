Advertisement
Delhi Maha Rally: 'Ye to chori hai,seena jori hai...',says Sudhanshu Trivedi

|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi on Opposition: Opposition is holding a mega rally today at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on the arrest of Kejriwal. Many big opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav are participating in this rally. Sudhanshu Trivedi has made a big attack on the opposition's mega rally.

