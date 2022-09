Delhi-Meerut in 1 hour: India's first rapid rail ready for technical trial | Deets here

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

The trial for India’s first regional Rapid Rail has begun. This semi-high-speed rail route will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. It will cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in less than 1 hour.