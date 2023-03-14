NewsVideos
|Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Delhi Metro bans passengers from filming dance reels | Zee News English Making dancing videos around the cities seems to be a great strategy to get some web views. To acquire the ideal clip, several content producers have started dancing in the Delhi metros. It's a good idea to have a backup plan in case the backup plan doesn't work. Due to these activities, many people are bothered and many others feel uncomfortable. The Delhi Metro Rail Company has repeatedly requested that passengers refrain from filming aboard the trains. It repeated the ban on similar behavior on Monday as well.

