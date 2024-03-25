Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Netizens Shocked As Women's Holi Celebration Takes Unusual Turn - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Take a look at this popular video showing a spontaneous Holi celebration inside the Delhi Metro. Two women, dressed in white, sit on the floor surrounded by colorful powder. They playfully apply more colors to each other's faces, all while grooving to the song "Ang Laga De." It's a joyful moment that's got everyone talking.

All Videos

Kangana Ranaut Joins BJP: Vows To Serve Mandi Constituency In Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon02:04
Kangana Ranaut Joins BJP: Vows To Serve Mandi Constituency In Himachal Pradesh
Viral Video At Great Khali Academy: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Unwanted Color Application - Watch
Play Icon00:51
Viral Video At Great Khali Academy: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Unwanted Color Application - Watch
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ujjain Mahakal Temple
Play Icon04:37
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ujjain Mahakal Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: Massive Fight Between MI and GT Fans Inside Narendra Modi Stadium
Play Icon00:51
VIRAL VIDEO: Massive Fight Between MI and GT Fans Inside Narendra Modi Stadium
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Crowd Mockingly Chants
Play Icon00:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Crowd Mockingly Chants "Hardik, Hardik" As Dog Intrudes Field - Watch

Trending Videos

Kangana Ranaut Joins BJP: Vows To Serve Mandi Constituency In Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:4
Kangana Ranaut Joins BJP: Vows To Serve Mandi Constituency In Himachal Pradesh
Viral Video At Great Khali Academy: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Unwanted Color Application - Watch
play icon0:51
Viral Video At Great Khali Academy: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Unwanted Color Application - Watch
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ujjain Mahakal Temple
play icon4:37
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ujjain Mahakal Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: Massive Fight Between MI and GT Fans Inside Narendra Modi Stadium
play icon0:51
VIRAL VIDEO: Massive Fight Between MI and GT Fans Inside Narendra Modi Stadium
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Crowd Mockingly Chants
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Crowd Mockingly Chants "Hardik, Hardik" As Dog Intrudes Field - Watch