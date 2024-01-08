trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707277
Delhi might receive little showers amid severe cold

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Severe cold has started in Delhi-NCR and cold winds have increased the severity. At the same time, cold wave situation is prevailing in some states, due to which visibility has reduced. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also issued an alert regarding rain. There are chances of rain in Delhi till tomorrow.

