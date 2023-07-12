trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634286
Delhi might receive rain showers today too

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Delhi Rain 2023: Due to the monsoon in the capital of India Delhi, the problems of the people of Delhi may increase. There are chances of heavy rains even today. So there the water level of Yamuna is rising due to which the situation in Delhi can become uncontrollable.
Yamuna's water level rising continuously due to heavy rains, to break 1978 record
play icon1:53
Yamuna's water level rising continuously due to heavy rains, to break 1978 record
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon6:23
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
Prime Minister to leave for France on 13th July
play icon1:24
 Prime Minister to leave for France on 13th July
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
play icon1:57
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
