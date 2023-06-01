NewsVideos
Delhi Murder Case accused to appear in Court today, police may demand to increase remand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Sahil, an accused in the murder of a 16-year-old minor witness in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, is appearing in the court today. Actually Sahil's remand is ending today. During the hearing, Delhi Police can talk about increasing the remand of Sahil.

