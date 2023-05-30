NewsVideos
Delhi Murder Case: Sahil in Police Custody for two days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Delhi Murder Case: Rohini Court has sent Sahil, an accused in the Delhi gangrape case, to police custody for two days. A case of murder of a 16-year-old girl with a knife came to light in Delhi's Shahbad area. In this connection, the accused has been remanded for two days.

