Delhi Murder Case victim's mother puts forth appeal against Accused

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. A boy named Sahil has been accused of this murder. The whole incident has been captured in CCTV. Expressing grief over the death of the daughter, the mother of the deceased has appealed that 'murderer Sahil should be hanged'.

