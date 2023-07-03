trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630273
Delhi: NCP student wing President removes Praful Patel’s photo from party office

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
After eight leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with Ajit Pawar joined NDA government in Maharashtra on July 2, NCP student wing National President Sonia Doohan removed NCP working President Praful Patel’s photo from the party office in New Delhi.
