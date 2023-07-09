trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632918
Delhi NCR Rain: Rain record broken in Delhi NCR, 153 MM rain recorded in 24 hours

Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Delhi NCR Rain: The rain record has been broken in Delhi NCR, after 1982, 153 MM rain has been recorded in 24 hours. The highest rainfall has been recorded in a single day in July.
