Delhi-NCR Weather witnesses sudden change

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Delhi-NCR has witnessed sudden change in weather conditions. IMD has issued hail storm and thunderstorm alert in several areas of MP and Bihar. Know current weather condition in this report.

