Delhi-NCR witnesses strong winds with heavy rain since morning

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Delhi-NCR Rain: It is raining heavily in Delhi-NCR since morning. Due to continuous heavy rains, there has been water-logging in many areas and people are facing a lot of problems. In this report, know in which areas of Delhi it is raining.

