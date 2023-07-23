trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639340
Delhi News: Congress 'vow of silence' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar regarding Manipur Viral Video case

Delhi News: Congress workers observed a silent fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar regarding the Manipur Viral Video case. A large number of Congress workers participated in this program. Let us tell you that on July 4, during the Manipur violence, a mob of people attacked the house of the victim, and committed indecency with the women including the victim.
